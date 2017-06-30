Baribault found guilty in murder of Capt. Fredy
GUILTY: Richard Baribault sits in Kent County Superior Court. Baribault was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, receiving stolen property, driving with a suspended license and possessing a knife longer than three inches on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Smithfield home robbed, suspects throw it...
|Tue
|sarge251
|1
|Party in the Park
|Jul 1
|DPS
|1
|Colwell family Lincoln Ave (Feb '11)
|Jun 24
|Nan Colwell
|11
|Looking for Opiates and Other meds ??
|Jun 18
|Chen
|1
|Tiverton Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 13
|Musikologist
|14
|West Warwick Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|16
|Lowes Quaker Lane Warwick RI Bad Customer Servi...
|Jun '17
|badcustomerservice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC