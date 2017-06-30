Baribault found guilty in murder of C...

Baribault found guilty in murder of Capt. Fredy

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Warwickonline.com

GUILTY: Richard Baribault sits in Kent County Superior Court. Baribault was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, receiving stolen property, driving with a suspended license and possessing a knife longer than three inches on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Smithfield home robbed, suspects throw it... Tue sarge251 1
Party in the Park Jul 1 DPS 1
Colwell family Lincoln Ave (Feb '11) Jun 24 Nan Colwell 11
Looking for Opiates and Other meds ?? Jun 18 Chen 1
Tiverton Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 13 Musikologist 14
West Warwick Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 7 Musikologist 16
Lowes Quaker Lane Warwick RI Bad Customer Servi... Jun '17 badcustomerservice 1
See all Warwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warwick Forum Now

Warwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Warwick, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,615 • Total comments across all topics: 282,255,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC