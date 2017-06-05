Watermelon Lemonade Briefly Mistaken For Horrifying Blood After Van Crashes

What was initially believed to be a horribly gruesome wreck after a lemonade truck crashed over an Oakland Beach seawall in Warwick, Rhode Island earlier today was quickly discovered to just be watermelon lemonade. NBC 10 spoke to a witness at the scene who rushed to the 68-year-old driver's assistance right after the crash: "We went down and she was covered in watermelon lemonade stuff," he said, noting that he feared the pink-colored lemonade was blood at first.

