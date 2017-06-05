Warwick family raises $4,800 for childhood cancer
A Warwick family has raised nearly $5,000 for childhood cancer research by running a lemonade stand. This is the family's fourth year doing this and it's all part of Alex's Lemonade Stand, a foundation that uses lemonade stands to raise money and awareness for the fight against childhood cancer.
