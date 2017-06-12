View Press Release

View Press Release

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: Business Wire

With a focus on workplace productivity and wellbeing, the two companies are introducing a prototype that showcases its newest developments in biological lighting and performance lighting, underscoring their commitments to innovation and technology as well as to health and wellness. Lighting Science, the global leader in next-generation LED lighting solutions, has been expanding its patented HealthETM line of biological lighting for the commercial market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tiverton Music Selection (Sep '12) Tue Musikologist 14
West Warwick Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 7 Musikologist 16
Lowes Quaker Lane Warwick RI Bad Customer Servi... Jun 1 badcustomerservice 1
News Man accused of raping girls he met through Face... (Aug '11) May 28 guest 4
News Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09) May 28 Jim-Mcbob 19
Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! (Jul '16) May 17 nich3731 12
News Lars Kenyon. May '17 Penn State Parent 1
See all Warwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warwick Forum Now

Warwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Warwick, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,054 • Total comments across all topics: 281,776,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC