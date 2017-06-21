Sides divided on extending expired city labor contracts
That is the question being mulled by the Rhode Island House of Representatives, as they prepare to debate Bill H5593, which "Requires that the contractual provisions contained in and an otherwise expired collective bargaining agreement with certified school teachers and municipal employees continue until a successor agreement has been reached ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
Add your comments below
Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colwell family Lincoln Ave (Feb '11)
|Jun 24
|Nan Colwell
|11
|Looking for Opiates and Other meds ??
|Jun 18
|Chen
|1
|Tiverton Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 13
|Musikologist
|14
|West Warwick Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|16
|Lowes Quaker Lane Warwick RI Bad Customer Servi...
|Jun 1
|badcustomerservice
|1
|Man accused of raping girls he met through Face... (Aug '11)
|May '17
|guest
|4
|Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09)
|May '17
|Jim-Mcbob
|19
Find what you want!
Search Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC