Serious Injuries after a Hit and Run accident in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a hit and run collision with an SUV around 10p.m. Saturday. The victim, 33 is a resident of Warwick whose name is being held until next of kin is notified was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital after witness's contacted police.
