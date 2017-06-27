Rhode Islanders march to show support for President Trump
Rhode Islanders show their support for President Trump along with recent marches that have been held nationwide. The woman who organized the march in Warwick today says its the negativity surrounding President Trump that inspired her to gather others to show their support Colleen Pinelli leads the charge, guiding a group of President Trump supporters chanting "USA" down Shore Avenue in Warwick.
