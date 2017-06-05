Rhode Island synagogue to share digs ...

Rhode Island synagogue to share digs with Episcopal church

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: The Times of Israel

Congregation Or Chadash will hold a procession next week, during which congregants will carry their three Torah scrolls out of their former building, which was recently consecrated as the first Hindu Temple in Rhode Island, the Jewish Voice newspaper reported. The congregation, whose name means New Light, is made up of about 30 members of the former Temple Am David of Warwick, Rhode Island, which went bankrupt and had been using space in their former building for more than a year.

