Live Videos | LIVE: Broadcast Premiere of RI Native Johnny Gates New, Original Music
In a broadcasting debut, West Warwick native Johnny Gates performed two original songs from his untitled EP on GoLocal LIVE in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center. Gearing up for his east coast tour, Gates performed an acoustic version of "I Wish I Knew You" and "LA" on LIVE.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Opiates and Other meds ??
|Sun
|Chen
|1
|Tiverton Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 13
|Musikologist
|14
|West Warwick Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|16
|Lowes Quaker Lane Warwick RI Bad Customer Servi...
|Jun 1
|badcustomerservice
|1
|Man accused of raping girls he met through Face... (Aug '11)
|May 28
|guest
|4
|Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09)
|May 28
|Jim-Mcbob
|19
|Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! (Jul '16)
|May '17
|nich3731
|12
Find what you want!
Search Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC