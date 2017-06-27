High bacteria counts closes Oakland Beach for swimming
Officials at The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closing Oakland Beach for swimming Friday afternoon due to high bacteria counts. Authorities noted Conimicut Point Beach, also in Warwick, remains closed.
