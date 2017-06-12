Fur, Fins and Feathers: Springer Spaniel captures woman's heart

Hundreds of sporting dog enthusiasts from all over New England will converge June 23-24 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick, Rhode Island for the Eastern English Springer Spaniel Club, Inc. specialty dog show. The two-day competition will showcase some of the region's top-winning English Springer Spaniels as they compete in conformation, obedience, junior showmanship and rally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.