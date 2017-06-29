Food | Harbor Lights to Host Holiday Lobster Boil
Harbor Lights Country Club in Warwick has announced an old fashioned New England style Lobster Boil taking place at the Tiki Bar. The event will also include VIP valet parking, Warwick Fireworks at 9 p.m. and music from a live DJ.
