Donna Travis deserves a statue

Donna Travis deserves a statue

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Warwickonline.com

I recently read the article about the Ethics Commission fining Donna Travis over her involvement with three charity-type organizations that she donates hundreds of hours of her time to and receives no money from.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Opiates and Other meds ?? Jun 18 Chen 1
Tiverton Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 13 Musikologist 14
West Warwick Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 7 Musikologist 16
Lowes Quaker Lane Warwick RI Bad Customer Servi... Jun 1 badcustomerservice 1
News Man accused of raping girls he met through Face... (Aug '11) May 28 guest 4
News Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09) May 28 Jim-Mcbob 19
Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! (Jul '16) May '17 nich3731 12
See all Warwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warwick Forum Now

Warwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Warwick, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,107 • Total comments across all topics: 281,961,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC