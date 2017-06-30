Dangerous dog?

Friday Jun 30

Last week, two pit bulls broke free of their enclosure and attacked a Warwick man and his small dog on Titus Lane, resulting in Warwick Police Officer John Zaborski discharging his firearm to cease the threat of the pit bulls when they started to approach him aggressively and his attempt to taze the dogs failed.

