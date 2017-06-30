Dangerous dog?
Last week, two pit bulls broke free of their enclosure and attacked a Warwick man and his small dog on Titus Lane, resulting in Warwick Police Officer John Zaborski discharging his firearm to cease the threat of the pit bulls when they started to approach him aggressively and his attempt to taze the dogs failed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
Add your comments below
Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Smithfield home robbed, suspects throw it...
|Tue
|sarge251
|1
|Party in the Park
|Jul 1
|DPS
|1
|Colwell family Lincoln Ave (Feb '11)
|Jun 24
|Nan Colwell
|11
|Looking for Opiates and Other meds ??
|Jun 18
|Chen
|1
|Tiverton Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 13
|Musikologist
|14
|West Warwick Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|16
|Lowes Quaker Lane Warwick RI Bad Customer Servi...
|Jun '17
|badcustomerservice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC