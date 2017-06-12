Business | Washington Trust Names Devine Assistant VP of New Coventry Branch
The Washington Trust Company announced that Cranston's Christopher P. Devine has been named Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager for the newest Washington Trust branch set to open in Coventry in September. With the opening of the Coventry location, Washington Trust will have a total of 21 branches throughout Rhode Island as well as one in Mystic, CT.
