Almonte watercolors invites views to ...

Almonte watercolors invites views to step 'into their own worlds'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Warwickonline.com

If a house can communicate the personality of its owner, artist and graphic designer Patricia Almonte's home in the Hoxsie neighborhood of Warwick does just that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Opiates and Other meds ?? 23 hr Chen 1
Tiverton Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 13 Musikologist 14
West Warwick Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 7 Musikologist 16
Lowes Quaker Lane Warwick RI Bad Customer Servi... Jun 1 badcustomerservice 1
News Man accused of raping girls he met through Face... (Aug '11) May 28 guest 4
News Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09) May 28 Jim-Mcbob 19
Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! (Jul '16) May '17 nich3731 12
See all Warwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warwick Forum Now

Warwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Warwick, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,152 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC