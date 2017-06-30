Agency says school didn't notify it o...

Agency says school didn't notify it of abuse allegations

Rhode Island's Department of Children, Youth and Families says school officials in Providence failed to notify the department that a gym teacher had been accused of molesting students. James Duffy, of Warwick, was arraigned Thursday on five counts of child molestation and has been placed on administrative leave.

