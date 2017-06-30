Agency says school didn't notify it of abuse allegations
Rhode Island's Department of Children, Youth and Families says school officials in Providence failed to notify the department that a gym teacher had been accused of molesting students. James Duffy, of Warwick, was arraigned Thursday on five counts of child molestation and has been placed on administrative leave.
