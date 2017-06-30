560-thousand pound truck stopped on I-95 in Warwick, DOT unsure of next steps
WARWICK, R.I. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is trying to figure out what to do with a flatbed truck that stopped in its tracks on I-95 in Warwick. The truck was forced to pull over on the side of the highway, but not before driving over Rhode Island's crumbling roads and bridges.
