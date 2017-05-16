Warwick Police seek Cumberland Farms ...

Warwick Police seek Cumberland Farms robber

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

WARWICK, R.I. Warwick police are seeking the publics help to identify a man who robbed the Cumberland Farms on Warwick Ave at gunpoint. Tuesday morning at 2:00 A.M. the Warwick Police Department responded to a call from Cumberland Farms in regards to being robbed at gunpoint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! (Jul '16) 10 hr nich3731 12
News Lars Kenyon. May 13 Penn State Parent 1
Need public help in finding sister May 10 worried in ky 1
Apts at Remington Pond DFI formerly Waterford T... (Dec '14) Apr 27 birdsfeatherflock... 3
News Man accused of raping girls he met through Face... (Aug '11) Apr 27 Hdjegehehrvfv 3
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr 25 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr 25 Saul 1
See all Warwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warwick Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Kent County was issued at May 18 at 12:16AM EDT

Warwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Warwick, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,135 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC