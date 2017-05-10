Teachers set 2nd City Hall picketing for today
The Warwick Teachers Union announced yesterday it plans to hold another informational picketing today at City Hall to "alert the public to the Warwick School Committee's continued negligence in reaching a successor collective bargaining agreement with the WTU and to let the Warwick taxpayers know that the Warwick School Committee have allowed ... (more)
