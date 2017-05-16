Office that investigates complaints about lawyers relocates
The Rhode Island Judiciary says the Supreme Court Office of Disciplinary Counsel will open at the Noel Judicial Complex in Warwick on Monday. The judiciary says the move will make the office more accessible to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lars Kenyon.
|Sat
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Need public help in finding sister
|May 10
|worried in ky
|1
|Apts at Remington Pond DFI formerly Waterford T... (Dec '14)
|Apr 27
|birdsfeatherflock...
|3
|Man accused of raping girls he met through Face... (Aug '11)
|Apr 27
|Hdjegehehrvfv
|3
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Specialty 'Bristol 4th of July' license plates ...
|Apr 15
|NATALE1934
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC