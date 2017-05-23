More
WARWICK, RI Ocean State Theatre Co, Inc. announced suddenly Tuesday evening they will be closing their doors immediately. The popular theatre located on Jefferson Blvd, said ongoing financial struggles has forced the doors to close, to cancel its summer programs, and suspend the fall mainstage season.
