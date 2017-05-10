May Breakfasts

Greenwood Community Church, 805 Main Ave., Warwick, will be serving their annual May breakfast May 6 from 7:30-11:30 a.m. The menu includes scrambled eggs, ham, pancakes, baked beans, assorted juices, cold cereals, home-baked coffee cakes, muffins, breads, apple pie, coffee, tea and milk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.