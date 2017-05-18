EG Animal Protection League lays out plan for new Cranston home
The East Greenwich Animal Protection League abruptly, but miraculously, found foster or adoptive homes for all of their animals last month when it was suddenly given a deadline to remove all of them from its current location on Hallene Road in Warwick.
