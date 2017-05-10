'Doc' Bedrosian honored at Armenian flag-raising ceremony
AT ARMENIAN OBSERVANCE: Sevan Donoian of the Armenian National Committee of RI is joined by Mayor Avedisian, Honoree Peter Bedrosian and Aram Garabedian at ceremonies at Warwick City Hall on April 28. The Armenian National Committee of RI gathered April 28 at Warwick City Hall for a flag raising ceremony honoring the 1.5 million Armenian Martyrs ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
Add your comments below
Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lars Kenyon.
|Sat
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Need public help in finding sister
|May 10
|worried in ky
|1
|Apts at Remington Pond DFI formerly Waterford T... (Dec '14)
|Apr 27
|birdsfeatherflock...
|3
|Man accused of raping girls he met through Face... (Aug '11)
|Apr 27
|Hdjegehehrvfv
|3
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Specialty 'Bristol 4th of July' license plates ...
|Apr 15
|NATALE1934
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC