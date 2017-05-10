Cranston woman charged after attacking boyfriend with kitchen knife
A Cranston woman is facing a felony domestic assault charge after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the face with a kitchen knife. Warwick Police received a 911 call from the Speedway gas station on Post Road after a man bleeding profusely from the face entered the store trying to buy cigarettes.
