Cranston Police seek whereabouts of felony shoplifter

CRANSTON, R.I. The Cranston Police Department announced on Thursday they are seeking help locating a man wanted for felony shoplifting. Officers are looking to find the whereabouts of 44-year-old Davis Kevin Wulff, who has a last known address on Cowesett Road in Warwick.

