After a long wait, the site of the Station nightclub fire is now a place for peaceful sounds
For years after her uncle was killed in the Station nightclub fire, leaving behind four children, Christina Pimentel could not bring herself to drive by the site in West Warwick, R.I. It was just too painful. Every year on her uncle's birthday, she would bring flowers.
