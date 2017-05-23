A memorial brought together by `family'
It's taken more than 14 years to complete a lasting memorial to the 100 who lost their lives in The Station nightclub fire on Feb. 20, 2003 in the worst tragedy in Rhode Island history and the fourth deadliest fire in the country.
