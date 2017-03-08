Struggle of girl, 2, who suffers from rare syndrome

What happens when you're not at home? From wayward mail men to dancing dogs, security camera company shares their best videos of the year 'Obamacare was meant to explode in 2017': Trump claims last administration designed the Affordable Care Act to collapse this year when 'Obama won't be here' - and warns 'As bad as it is now, it will get even worse' Bride of Baretta: Robert Blake to marry for the THIRD time 15 years after being accused of murdering his second wife - walking down aisle with the woman who testified on his behalf during trial Starbucks' plan to hire 10,000 refugees in response to Trump's travel ban has had a NEGATIVE impact on its brand and sales EXCLUSIVE: 'They probably thought they were going to Skype grandma!' Mother of expert whose TV interview was crashed by his children and VERY stressed wife says it's 'hilarious' 'Your kids are rock stars!' Professor Robert Kelly's ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.