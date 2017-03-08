Review: Donald Cried (2017) 'you...
Writer-Director-Star Kris Avedisian's man-child comedy is a riot that will have you cringing when you're not laughing. The story about two high school buddies who are reunited after 20 years feels real and genuine with knockout performances by Avedisian and co-star Jesse Wakeman.
