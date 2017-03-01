Resident sentenced for possessing, distributing child pornography
Sami-Joe Daou, 28, of Warwick, was sentenced Tuesday to 70 months in prison for possessing and distributing child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pre-cursor to cancer warning thick blood read ...
|Wed
|CANCERTHICKBLOOD
|2
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Tue
|MikeD8675
|20
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Feb 27
|granny
|58
|Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07)
|Feb 24
|Sydney
|23
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|elsondivorce
|33
|Chafee blasts media over Trump 'onslaught,' met...
|Feb 21
|yep
|1
|Waterford Towers NO PETS-RENT INCREASES SKY HIG...
|Feb 16
|waterfordtowers
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC