`Random stabbing` befuddles veteran policeman
In his 33 years as a policeman, Deputy Chief Michael Babula has never encountered a situation like that Sunday when a man walked into the Rite Aid at 1201 Warwick Ave. and randomly attacked an 18-year-old employee who had been stocking shelves with a butcher knife he bought earlier that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
Add your comments below
Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Mar 4
|Justine Gregory
|59
|News | Protester Says Officer Grabbed Her Breas...
|Mar 4
|Loggia
|2
|pre-cursor to cancer warning thick blood read ...
|Mar 1
|CANCERTHICKBLOOD
|2
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Feb 28
|MikeD8675
|20
|Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07)
|Feb 24
|Sydney
|23
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|elsondivorce
|33
|Chafee blasts media over Trump 'onslaught,' met...
|Feb 21
|yep
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC