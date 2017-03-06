NEWS Three companies collaborate to make a better catheter
A Conair/Davis-Standard/Zumbach collaboration coextruded 1.4-millimeter-diameter catheter tubes in a demonstration of extrusion, sizing/cooling, gauging, cutting and quality control technologies. "Temperatures are the key to the process," Kevin Dipollino, Davis-Standard LLC product manager for pipe, profile and tubing systems, said at the UBM Advanced Manufacturing expo in Anaheim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Add your comments below
Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Mar 4
|Justine Gregory
|59
|News | Protester Says Officer Grabbed Her Breas...
|Mar 4
|Loggia
|2
|pre-cursor to cancer warning thick blood read ...
|Mar 1
|CANCERTHICKBLOOD
|2
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Feb 28
|MikeD8675
|20
|Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07)
|Feb 24
|Sydney
|23
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|elsondivorce
|33
|Chafee blasts media over Trump 'onslaught,' met...
|Feb 21
|yep
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC