First Look: Ocean State Theatre Charms Audiences with Little Women
Ocean State Theatre Company , currently celebrating its fifth season in its comfortable stadium-style theatre in Warwick, will present the heartwarming, family-friendly musical, Little Women: The Musical, which will run at Ocean State Theatre from March 1 - 19. Based on Louisa May Alcott 's beloved 1869 semi-autobiographical novel, Little Women: The Musical, vividly brings to life the March family of Concord, Massachusetts. In a time of war and sacrifice the four March sisters - aspiring writer Jo, romantic Meg, pretentious Amy, and kind-hearted Beth, guided by their mother Marmee, grow from girls into women, while the family patriarch is away serving as a Union Army chaplain during the Civil War.
