Warwick police investigating two separate car accidents; 1 dead
Crews first responded to the area of 982 Warwick Avenue around 8:40 Sunday night where a wrong-way driver, 34-year-old Justin Preston of East Providence hit another vehicle head on. Three adults were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and 8-year-old and 2-year-old were taken to Hasbro.
