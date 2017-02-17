'Team Langevin alumna' ready to tell RIDE's stories
After getting her start at the Beacon and spending nearly four years as Congressman Jim Langevin's communications director, Meg Geoghegan is on her way to a new venture as director of communications at the Rhode Island Department of Education.
