Regunberg, Calkin introduce bill to reduce fossil fuel reliance
Backed by a coalition of advocates from the business, environmental and faith communities as well as legislators from neighboring states, Rep. Aaron Regunberg and Sen. Jeanine A. Calkin have introduced legislation to reduce Rhode Island's reliance on fossil fuels and bolster the state's clean energy and green business sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
Add your comments below
Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow placement from neighbor is put onto my pro... (Dec '09)
|15 hr
|t1nastassia
|9
|Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur...
|16 hr
|tomin cali
|4
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Wed
|Maria
|30
|Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06)
|Feb 6
|Phart Stupidly
|1,108
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Feb 5
|Rickster
|116
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Feb 5
|Erin_W
|56
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Jan 30
|NORMAN BATES
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC