Regunberg, Calkin introduce bill to reduce fossil fuel reliance

Backed by a coalition of advocates from the business, environmental and faith communities as well as legislators from neighboring states, Rep. Aaron Regunberg and Sen. Jeanine A. Calkin have introduced legislation to reduce Rhode Island's reliance on fossil fuels and bolster the state's clean energy and green business sector.

