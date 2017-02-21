Raimondo plugs free tuition at Make it in Rhode Island
Governor Gina Raimondo continued her promotion of her manufacturing and free tuition initiatives Tuesday night at the Make it in Rhode Island Summit, which was attended by Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian and North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi.
