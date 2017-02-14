Police: Suspect made off with over $100 in Sharpie products
Rhode Island police are searching for a suspect who stole more than $100 worth of Sharpie products from a retailer. The Warwick Police Department says a man was caught on camera stealing a large amount of Sharpie products from a Hobby Lobby store Jan. 18. Police say the man was last seen riding away from the area on a bicycle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waterford Towers NO PETS-RENT INCREASES SKY HIG...
|3 hr
|Waterford Towers
|2
|oh baby it"s cold out there ! snow wonderland !...
|Sun
|wintersnow
|1
|Snow placement from neighbor is put onto my pro... (Dec '09)
|Feb 10
|waterfordtowers
|10
|Apts At Remington Pond West Warwick RI Rent Inc... (Apr '16)
|Feb 10
|waterfordtowers
|4
|Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur...
|Feb 9
|tomin cali
|4
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Maria
|30
|Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06)
|Feb 6
|Phart Stupidly
|1,108
Find what you want!
Search Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC