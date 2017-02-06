Police ID woman killed when car strik...

Police ID woman killed when car strikes tree in Warwick

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Police have identified a woman who died after her car went off a road and slammed into a tree in Warwick. The accident happened at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday on Potowomut Road near the North Kingstown line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06) 17 hr Phart Stupidly 1,108
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) Sun Rickster 116
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Sun Erin_W 56
the goddam jews are to blame Jan 30 NORMAN BATES 1
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) Jan 13 ALL MESHED UP 10
I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15) Jan '17 Somravanh 11
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) Jan '17 tiger_-_dad 2
See all Warwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warwick Forum Now

Warwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Warwick, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,583 • Total comments across all topics: 278,636,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC