News | Teen Who Threatened to Shoot Other Student Allowed Back at Warwick School
The mother of a Toll Gate High School junior is speaking out after she said another student - who threatened to shoot and kill her daughter in the fall - showed up at school this past week, following a suspension - and despite promises by the school that she would not be coming back. Gina Mercurio Martin posted on Facebook the following message , and spoke with GoLocal about the situation, and impact on her family.
