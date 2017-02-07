News | Teen Who Threatened to Shoot O...

News | Teen Who Threatened to Shoot Other Student Allowed Back at Warwick School

18 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

The mother of a Toll Gate High School junior is speaking out after she said another student - who threatened to shoot and kill her daughter in the fall - showed up at school this past week, following a suspension - and despite promises by the school that she would not be coming back. Gina Mercurio Martin posted on Facebook the following message , and spoke with GoLocal about the situation, and impact on her family.

