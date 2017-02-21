News | Providence Residents in Possession of 5 Kilos of Cocaine Worth $150,000 Arrested
Willy D. Espinal, 32, of 19 Grand St., Providence, and Laura Martinez, 24, of 14 Atlantic Ave., Providence, were charged with possession with intent to deliver more than a kilo of cocaine; possession of cocaine; and conspiracy. Espinal also was charged with driving with a suspended license and was issued a citation for driving a car with a suspended registration.
