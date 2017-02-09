Mayors announce coalition for college affordability
Mayors from six Rhode Island cities announced their support for Rhode Island's Promise scholarship, a proposal that would guarantee two years of free college tuition for Rhode Island students at the University of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College, and the Community College of Rhode Island.
