Mayor hasn't deviated from plan to close Buttonwoods Center
Mayor Scott Avedisian is moving ahead with the plan to close the Buttonwoods Community Center on March 1 even though the City Council has a resolution under consideration to keep the former school open and some seniors who use the facility are questioning the rationale of the move.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|9 hr
|Idk
|55
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Jan 30
|NORMAN BATES
|1
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 13
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Jan 7
|Somravanh
|11
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan 6
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Juliette Day
|29
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC