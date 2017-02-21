Low-cost Norwegian Air promises barga...

Low-cost Norwegian Air promises bargain flights to Europe

Thursday

Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle is promising to boost traffic at smaller airports on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean when it starts service to Europe this summer from Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York's Hudson Valley. Norwegian Air announced Thursday that it's opening new flight crew bases and plans to hire pilots and flight attendants at Rhode Island's T.F. Green Airport and Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, New York.

