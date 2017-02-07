Finances haunt middle school plan
Will next fall's sixth graders return to their elementary schools, or will they become the first class to be folded into new middle schools at Vets and Winman? The plan is for the two junior high schools, now comprised of 7th and 8th grade, to transition to middle schools.
