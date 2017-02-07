Ethics commission to investigate city official complaints
The Rhode Island Ethics Commission has decided there is probable cause to investigate two complaints against a Warwick city councilwoman that allege she and her husband used a nonprofit organization to avoid paying taxes. The commission on Tuesday authorized the investigation into complaints filed by retired Providence police officer and Warwick resident John Simoneau Sr. against Ward 6 Councilwoman Donna Travis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|8 hr
|Maria
|30
|Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Phart Stupidly
|1,108
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Feb 5
|Rickster
|116
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Feb 5
|Erin_W
|56
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Jan 30
|NORMAN BATES
|1
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 13
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
Find what you want!
Search Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC