Elks - Taste of Italy' dinner raises $2,000 to help veterans
CLASSIC COOKS: Brian De Reamer , Lecturing Knight at the Tri-City Elks Lodge in Warwick, and Brian Ashness , a member at Lodge 14, served as chefs for last Saturday's "Pasta Station Dinner" that was chaired by Leading Knight Bob Hartington and raised upwards of $2,000 to help a veteran and family transition from military to civilian life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
Add your comments below
Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|6 hr
|elsondivorce
|33
|Chafee blasts media over Trump 'onslaught,' met...
|Tue
|yep
|1
|Waterford Towers NO PETS-RENT INCREASES SKY HIG...
|Feb 16
|waterfordtowers
|3
|oh baby it"s cold out there ! snow wonderland !...
|Feb 12
|wintersnow
|1
|Snow placement from neighbor is put onto my pro... (Dec '09)
|Feb 10
|waterfordtowers
|10
|Apts At Remington Pond West Warwick RI Rent Inc... (Apr '16)
|Feb 10
|waterfordtowers
|4
|Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur...
|Feb 9
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC