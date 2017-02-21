Elks - Taste of Italy' dinner raises $2,000 to help veterans

CLASSIC COOKS: Brian De Reamer , Lecturing Knight at the Tri-City Elks Lodge in Warwick, and Brian Ashness , a member at Lodge 14, served as chefs for last Saturday's "Pasta Station Dinner" that was chaired by Leading Knight Bob Hartington and raised upwards of $2,000 to help a veteran and family transition from military to civilian life.

