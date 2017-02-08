Eagle Scout candidate prepares school first aid kits as project
Harkins, a sophomore at Smithfield High School whose family used to live in Warwick, made first aid kits that were donated to Smithfield elementary schools to use during recess time as part of his Eagle Scout project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow placement from neighbor is put onto my pro... (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|t1nastassia
|9
|Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|4
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Wed
|Maria
|30
|Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Phart Stupidly
|1,108
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Feb 5
|Rickster
|116
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Feb 5
|Erin_W
|56
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Jan 30
|NORMAN BATES
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC